Ekiti 2026: Kayode Ojo Campaign Organization reacts to APC governorship screening process

The Kayode Ojo Campaign Organisation has expressed deep concerns over the provisional clearance issued by the screening committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Ekiti State governorship Election.

The Eagle Online earlier reports that one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, Engr. Kayode Ojo, has not yet been cleared for the poll by the party’s screening committee, while a female aspirant, Abimbola Olawumi, was disqualified.

This was revealed in the report of the Ekiti State Governorship Screening Exercise of the party held in Abuja on September 24, 2025.

The screening committee, headed by Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, only granted Ojo a provisional clearance.

This means that he will have to wait for the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The panel said: “Engr. Kayode Ojo: Granted provisional clearance, with the final decision referred to the National Working Committee (NWC) for further consideration.

“This referral is necessitated by the weight of the petitions against him, particularly his failure to satisfy the mandatory threshold of five valid nominators per local government, and is intended to forestall potential litigation(s) that may arise from this deficiency which is inconsistent with Article 9(1) of the APC Constitution, which provides that only registered and financially up-to-date members of the Party have the right to vote and be voted for, and paragraph 6(c) the Guidelines for Nomination of Candidates.”

The panel, which also has Comrade Naseer Kura, Hon. Ramatu A. I. Faruq, Alhaji Suleiman Tanimu Abubakar, Engr. Shehu Umaru Dange, and Smart Iheazor as member, cleared the incumbent, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and another female aspirant, Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, for the primaries coming up in October 2026.

On Oyebanji and Omolayo, the panel, with Oghenovo Otemu as Secretary, said they were cleared, having satisfied all constitutional and party requirements.

Reacting in a statement issued on Friday by its Director, Media and Communication, Femi Awojobi, the campaign organization expressed its dissatisfaction with the screening process, describing it as laughable and troubling.

It said, “In light of the recent provisional clearance issued by the screening committee, we wish to express our deep concern regarding the current situation surrounding the APC governorship screening on Ekiti State governorship Election.

“It is indeed disheartening to witness a process that many of us find to be both laughable and troubling.

“Notably, Kayode Ojo camp has made significant investments in the party’s revalidation efforts, paid for over 40,000 members, and bought delegate forms for more than 900 individuals, which included their membership dues given this context, to say that we can’t gather 85 signatures across the state is not only perplexing but also raises serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the screening process.

“Furthermore, the decision to refer this case to the national working committee rather than the appeal committee adds another layer of concern regarding the procedural integrity of this exercise.

“This decision can be perceived as an attempt to circumvent established protocols, which is unacceptable.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of intimidation as we strive for justice and fairness in this process.

“It is vital that we uphold the principles of democracy that our party stands for and ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to participate.

“We stand united with all party members in advocating for a transparent and just process that reflects the true spirit of our great party.”