Ekiti 2026: I’ve confidence in our party, says Oyebanji 

‎Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday, restated his unalloyed confidence in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to make a success of the party’s governorship primaries, leading to the party’s victory at the 2026 election in the state .

The Governor also restated his preparedness to clinch the governorship ticket in the October 27 primary election of the party.

‎Governor Oyebanji disclosed these while speaking with newsmen shortly after he appeared before the APC Screening committee headed by Hon Tunji Olawuyi in Abuja.

‎Governor Oyebanji who was the first to participate in the screening exercise, arrived at the Amor Hotel, Gwantape area, Abuja, venue of the screening exercise around 10.00 am and was ushered into the conference room, where his credentials were screened by members of the panel.

‎The screening session lasted about 15 minutes behind closed doors.

‎Speaking with newsmen shortly after, the Governor commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress for the arrangement which, according to him, is part of the procedures for the forthcoming primary. He expressed confidence in the ability of the screening committee to deliver a credible process and result.

‎The Ekiti State Governor called on the APC national leadership to provide a level playing field for all the aspirants that have indicated interests and scaled through the screening process to enable them sell their manifestos to party members.

‎The Governor also expressed confidence in the ability of the committee that will conduct the Ekiti APC Governorship Primary election on October 27, to do an excellent job in tandem with party guidelines.

The panel has Tuesday and Wednesday to screen the four aspirants in the race for the party’s ticket.

Governor Oyebanji described the process as fair and transparent, noting that it would bring a credible result.

He said, “I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems. I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right.”

“This is only the screening stage. Next comes the appeal committee, the Congress committee, then the election proper. Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people.”, the Governor added.

Some party leaders, National Assembly members and political associates accompanied Governor Oyebanji to the venue of the screening exercise.

They included: the Chairman, South-West Development Commission (SWDC), Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi; Senator Yemi Adaramodu( Ekiti South) , Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North), Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Hon Kolawole Akinlayo, and AVM Niyi Ojuawo (rtd).

Others are Hon Wunmi Ogunlola, Hon Bimbo Daramola, Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Prince Wole Ajakaiye, Yinka Oyebode, Hon Segun Dipe, and Engr Dipo Bamisaye of EKSU Alumni Association’s Support Group, among others.

