Ekiti 2026: Ex-Governors, Senate Leader, others back Oyebanji

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and other prominent political leaders in the state have assured Governor Biodun Oyebanji of massive and widespread support ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the State.

The political leaders gave the assurance to Oyebanji on Thursday evening in Abuja during an event tagged: “An evening with Senator Dayo Adeyeye.”

This was done in honour of Adeyeye, the newly-inaugurated Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Speaking on behalf of the former governors in the state, Fayose, who described Oyebanji as a bridge-builder who has restored peace and unity to Ekiti State political landscape, noted that the governor’s achievement in the areas of infrastructure, workers’ welfare, education, agriculture, and rural development are visible and verifiable.

While noting that Oyebanji’s people-oriented leadership, humility, and developmental strides have endeared him to the people of the state, Fayose said the governor has demonstrated uncommon maturity and capacity in managing the affairs of the state.

This, he said, informed the need for every stakeholder to support him for a second term in office.

He maintained that regardless of political affiliation, leaders in the state have recognised the need to support continuity of good governance and stability, which, according to him, Oyebanji represents.

Fayose said: “Your Excellency, you have overwhelmed me with honour and respect, I am not the one that put you there but I will do more than those who put you there when the election comes, I will enter the street for you but I will not put your party logo because I will never join your party but we will support you to complete the journey you have started.

“None of us will come and oppose you in this election.

“Ekiti will be the model in Nigeria.

“I have spoken to Governor Adebayo, Governor (Kayode) Fayemi and Governor Segun Oni.

“We are all with you.”

While congratulating Adeyeye on his appointment as the Chairman of the NPA, Fayose said the recognition was well deserved, adding that it was also a testament to the former senator’s long-standing contributions to national development.

He described Adeyeye as a seasoned politician and technocrat, whose wealth of experience would add value to the maritime sector and further enhance the image of Ekiti State at the federal level.

In his goodwill message, Senate Bamidele, who described Oyebanji’s leadership as exemplary and transformational, said the governor’s ability to deliver impactful projects across all sectors, while maintaining transparency and accountability, has earned him the respect and admiration of both the political class and the general public.

Commending the virtues of Adeyeye and noting that his leadership would further strengthen the capacity and efficiency of the NPA, Bamidele said his wealth of experience, administrative competence, and deep sense of patriotism make him well suited for the job.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji expressed his profound appreciation to the Ekiti State leaders for their support and trust in his administration.

He described it as a strong affirmation of unity and shared commitment to the progress of the state.

He described the event as not just a celebration of Adeyeye’s recent national assignment, but also a testament to the maturity and political harmony that now exist among Ekiti leaders across party lines.

The governor expressed confidence that Senator Adeyeye would bring greater value to the NPA, citing his track record of excellence and integrity as key assets that would contribute to the growth and efficiency of the agency.

He said: “To the management and staff of NPA, you cannot get a better chairman.

“Ekiti men are loyal, detailed and we don’t cut deals.

“We are straightforward, but you cannot take us for granted.

“I know that Senator Adeyeye will add value to NPA.”

In his response, Senator Adeyeye, who expressed his deep appreciation to the Governor, other Ekiti leaders and dignitaries present at the occasion for their support and goodwill.

He described the event as humbling and overwhelming, and assured the governor of his full support for his second-term ambition, pledging to work tirelessly to ensure his victory across all local governments in the state.

While thanking President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Nigerian Ports Authority, Adeyeye assured him that he will do his job with dedication, integrity, and clear vision to reposition the authority for greater efficiency and global competitiveness.

Also at the event were, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former and serving senators, among others.

