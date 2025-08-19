Ekiti 2026: EKSU Alumni purchase form for Oyebanji

In anticipation of his running for a second term as the Governor of Ekiti State under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress, come 2026, the alumni Association of Ekiti State University, under the aegis of EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, has purchased both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

Representatives of the group were at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday to pick the forms in fulfilment of their promise to give maximum support to the Governor, who is also an alumnus of the university.

In the words of the immediate past President of the alumni, Engr Dipo Bamisaiye, not minding the cost of the form, it was their desire to ensure that Oyebanji, who had not disappointed them during his first term in office, serves the second term as the constitution approves.

“It is our mantra that one of us is better than none of us, and as such, we have associated ourselves keenly with the second term ambition of the incumbent Governor, who has neither foresaken nor disappointed us in the course of his first term in office.”

The alumni group said they were able to raise N75 million for the purchase of the form, which they claimed was the first phase of their fund-raising.

EKSU may appear as not so big at inception, but now we are a great institution and this is even made possible by Governor Oyebanji who has not despised his little beginning as one of us. If he had done so much in the first instance, we are assured he will do even more in the second term.”

“The fact that we, the alumni have raised such money to pick the ticket for the Governor who is one of us, will show the people in the state that Mr. Governor is admired and loved by us.”

On what the members of the alumni will further do to ensure the victory for the governor, both at the primary and general elections, Engr Bamisaiye, who is also the Director General of the EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, said they would mobilise themselves and the good people of the state, further pooling resources to support him.

While receiving the representatives of the group into his office, the National Organising Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, praised the representatives for their good intention and support for their colleague, saying they had come in good time to collect the form and would have enough time to complete it.

He added that in his opinion based on what he had heard so far from the people of the state, the governor had performed creditably well to earn a second term in office.

Those in the delegation with Engr Bamisaye include the former Global President, Dr. Oludotun Adetunberu and the current Vice President, Hellen Folasade Olaofe Olusegun.

Others are Chief Jide Awe, Comrade Segun Dipe and Barrister Bayo Idowu, all members of the Alumni Association of Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado Ekiti.

