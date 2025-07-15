Ekiti 2026:  Deputy governor rallies APC women for Oyebanji’s second term bid

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisola Afuye, has assured that Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in reference to his performance in the last three years, will bring in more development to the state if given a second term by the people.

Afuye, who said that the state had been on a steady course of development with better life and enhanced welfare for the residents, said that “Oyebanji remains the best for the state till 2030”.

The deputy governor spoke at Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during All Progressives Congress women’s mobilisation tours of Ado and Ekiti West council areas of the state organised by the First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, to rally support for her husband.

According to her, the state could not afford a trial-and-error governance by electing a neophyte to govern the state at the expense of an experienced governor like Oyebanji, who she said had been tested and trusted as an administrator.

Afuye told the gathering, “You have tested Governor Oyebanji and find him suitable as a governor. He has done excellently well in the last three years.

“You know that if given a second term, he will do more. I know you will not let him down, he too will not disappoint you, be rest assured about this.”

The deputy governor assured that Oyebanji would raise the bar of inclusive and beneficial governance during the second term.

“Government will continue to be gender sensitive by allotting more lofty positions to women in politics and administration,” Afuye stated, adding that the governor is counting heavily on them to clinch the ticket in APC primary.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, commended the governor for supporting women to rise politically and administratively, saying, “Ekiti is the only state that has six members in the House of Assembly in the country.”

Adubiaro assured that the government would elevate more women to exalted positions if Oyebanji was allowed to control the lever of power till 2030.

APC Women leader, Mrs Caroline Eegunlusi and the Chairperson, Ekiti APC Women Council, Mrs Ronke Okusanya, said Ekiti women had enjoyed the dividends of democracy under Oyebanji’s leadership.

They said that the governor deserved women’s support at the APC primary and the 2026 governorship election, urging them not to disappoint for posterity to judge them well as people who mean well for the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe, urged the women and other party members to be steadfast in their support for the governor, who had served with passion and delivered the best for the state.

Awe said the massive turnout of women at the mobilisation tour, was a well amplified message that Ekiti was safe for Governor Oyebanji in the impending primary and governorship poll, urging them not to allow anybody to derail the ongoing process.

He said, “The governorship primary comes up in September this year, please, stand with the governor. Let us allow the present level of development to continue.

“We can’t allow Ekiti to go back to Egypt, support the governor to win the party’s ticket in the interest of all of us”.

Top APC members present included the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Bolaji Olagbaju; Sola Elesin-led APC State Working Committee members; commissioners; special advisers; women groups; market women and women political office holders, among others.

