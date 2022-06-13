Ekiti 2022: Traditional rulers call for peaceful governorship election

Ekiti Traditional Council on Monday warned against any breach of peace before, during and after the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti and Chairman of the Council gave the warning at a security stakeholders meeting held at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe in Ado-Ekiti.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of political parties, heads of security agencies, candidates, transport union leaders and other stakeholders.

The council cautioned candidates in the June 18 governorship election against promoting violence before, during and after the election.

The meeting which was at the instance of Oba Adejugbe became necessary following violent clashes between supporters of rival political parties in parts of the state few days to the election.

Speaking at the meeting, Oba Adejuwon noted that the clashes became a source of concern to the council and needed to be curtailed.

Oba Adejuwon noted that no ambition is worth the blood of any citizen and advised the candidates and transport union leaders to caution their supporters and members against acts capable of heating up the polity.

“The events of the past few days involving clashes between political parties have become a source of worry and concern to residents.

“We feel we cannot just sit and fold our arms while things get out of hand hence this stakeholders security meeting to broker peace among the candidates and their supporters.

“No meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of violence and acrimony; that’s why we are appealing to our politicians and leaders of various transport unions to give peace a chance.

“Whatever our acts of omission and commission today will definitely count, not only on us, but on generations yet unborn,’’ Oba Adejuwon said.

In his remarks, Oba Adejugbe, reminded politicians that power is from God, hence the need for all to accept the outcome of the election.

He called on youths to be peaceful; avoid being used as tool to foment trouble, and eschew violence before, during and after the election.

He observed that all the candidates are indigenes of the state and called on them to eschew violence, and also called on voters to vote peacefully and accept the outcome of the election.

He also charged leaders of various transport unions in the state to guide and counsel their members against being used as thugs.

Speaking of behalf of the candidates, Segun Oni, the Social Democratic Party’s flag bearer, thanked the council for the meeting, describing it as timely and beneficial.

He spoke on the need for peaceful coexistence before, during and after the conduct of the gubernatorial election.

Oni promised to work with other candidates to ensure that desired peace and harmonious relationship was entrenched toward a hitch-free election.

The Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria Ekiti chapter, Rotimi Olanbiwonninu, who responded on behalf of transport unions, assured the council that the desired peace would be maintained by members.

Violent clashes erupted between rival political parties in Itaji-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

It was feared that one person died during the fracas, while several others were wounded, and still battling for life.

Normalcy has since returned to the troubled spots, especially in Ado-Ekiti as security patrol teams have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Some party representatives, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) called for a transparent election.

The meeting was attended by all the 16 governorship candidates participating in the election.