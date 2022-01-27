Ekiti 2022: Seven APC aspirants demand for postponement of primaries

Seven aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti State governorship election have demanded for the postponement of the party’s primaries.

The aspirants made the demand in a protest letter they sent to the leadership of the party in the early hours of Thursday.

The letter contained one major ground for the request for postponement of the primaries by the leadership of the party.

Those who signed the letter were Engr. Kayode Ojo, Otunba Demola Popoola, Rt. Hon. Femi Bamisile, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Arole Oba Afolabi Oluwasola.

In the letter, the aspirants alleged that the appointees and aides of the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have been appointed as electoral umpires for the primaries to pave the way for the anointed candidate of the governor, Biodun Oyebanji, a former Secretary to the State Government.

The letter reads in full:

The Primary Election represents an opportunity for the Party to democratically elect a candidate among the aspirants whose expression of interest in flying the party’s flag has been received by the party and have continuously shown commitment to the Ekiti APC project both as stakeholders and loyal party members.

The preparation for the said primary election has reached its crescendo with all parties involved rounding off their individual efforts after weeks of jostling, canvassing and soliciting the support of party faithful and putting ourselves forward as aspirants and potential candidate.

The seven aspirants herein received with rude shock and dismay the purported list of Local Government Election Committee and Ward Election Committee made up solely by party members and political appointees that had before now openly endorsed the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji the immediate past Secretary to the State Government.

It is on record that the government of Governor Kayode Fayemi has given its unwavering support to the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji, it is common knowledge that the Governor and most appointees of the Governor are openly rooting for and supporting Biodun Oyebanji’s aspiration to become the flag bearer of our great party.

What is more disturbing is the fact that a simple glance at the names of the persons appointed as members of both Committees would reveal that it is made up appointees of government who are all supporters of a candidate in the primary election they are appointed to superintend on.

It’s obvious that most of the names such as Kemi Olaleye, Ayo Adegbite, Aribasoye Richard’s, Olu Aladeloye, Barrister Oloje, Deji Ajayi etc that appeared as ward and electoral officers are members of BAO ( government sponsored candidate.) Campaign committee.

The forgoing begs the question; whether or not the members of these committees were not solely nominated by the person of Mr. Biodun Oyebanji with intention of having the election manipulated to unjustly favour him?

The facts produced herein presents a veritable source of concern to the seven aspirants herein and who were not consulted by the party leadership in the State who are hell bent on playing out a script written and produced at Oke Ayoba with the aim of imposing in the most undemocratic manner the person of Mr. Biodun Oyebanji whose circle of influence is limited only to the appointees on the payroll of the State Government.

OUR CONCERNS

By Article 7 (viiii) of the Constitution of All Peoples Congress which made provision for the aims and objectives of the Party expressly and unequivocally provided that the party shall promote and uphold the practice of internal democracy at all levels of the Party’s organisation.

The events unfolding lately in the most humble and respected view of the seven candidates herein does not in all honesty represent a move to promote and uphold the practice of internal democracy in the forthcoming primary election and it is disheartening.

The only possible outcome from conducting the primary election according to Oke Ayoba script is that the party would be dragged into unnecessary legal tussles by aggrieved aspirants effectively and unjustifiably denied of a fair and just opportunity to compete due to the unconscionable bias exhibited by Party leadership in support of Mr. Biodun Oyebanji. The legal tussle could as well jinx the bright opportunity of the Party having won over the heart of Ekiti people with excellent performance in governance in the last four years.

OUR PRAYERS

The seven candidates herein are loyal, faithful and committed party members who are sincerely concerned about the chances of the party in the forthcoming 2022 governorship election where an imposition is allowed to override a democratic primary election for determining its flag bearer.

We request that both the Local Government Election Committee and Ward Election Committee as constituted on the list already in circulation be disbanded and replaced with names that would reinforce internal democracy and uphold the aims and objectives of the Party.