Ekiti 2022: Pro-Oni group accuses Fayemi of illegal recruitment of workers

A pro-Segun Oni group, the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has accused Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi of secretly embarking on a recruitment exercise into the state civil and local government services without recourse to due process.

Oni, a former governor of the state, is also the governorship candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 18 election in the South Western State.

According to a statement made available to journalists Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by the Spokesman of the group, Idowu Adelusi, Fayemi was alleged to have completed the distribution of “hurriedly and haphazardly prepared and processed employment letters without application forms, examinations, interviews and as recent as of Monday 16, June 2022”.

The statement added: “As a matter of fact, most of those given these emergency letters of appointment by the Local Government Service Commission are not Ekiti indigenes and are probably being recruited to perpetrate the APC (All People’s Congress) rigging plans. “However, Ekiti people are watching with keen interest and monitoring the activities of the new recruits.”

The group, however, assured the people that if Segun Oni becomes the governor, “as a humanist and friend of the workers”, he will not sack any worker who is qualified, properly recruited according to the extant rules and regulations.

Adelusi also added that Oni would reinstate the 700 sacked workers of Ekiti State University (EKSU), which the Fayemi’s administration had refused to allow to return to work despite a court order.

He further recalled that “in 2019, Fayemi and the former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), who is now the ruling APC governorship candidate, deceived, lied and swindled many unemployed youths by selling employment forms to them but without any letters of employment and the refund of money for the failed promises.

“The immediate former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on the eve of his departure, also embarked on recruitment of 2000 workers who Fayemi sacked immediately he took over even though Fayose did the same by sacking the workers Fayemi employed at the tail end of his first administration in 2014.

“The unemployed Ekiti youths have always been at the receiving end of the b