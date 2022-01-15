Ekiti 2022: PDP stakeholders raise alarm over ‘plot to sell party to APC’

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries in Ekiti State to pick its flag bearer for the forthcoming governorship poll in the State, stakeholders in the three Senatorial Districts have kicked against the composition of its Ward Congresses Committee headed by the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Chief Udom Emmanuel.

The stakeholders have put their grievances into a strongly worded petition to the National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

The petition, dated January 14, 2022, was signed by the trio of Chief Ajayi Adebayo for Ekiti North; Evangelist Peter Adekunle, Ekiti South; and Idowu Akerele, Ekiti Central.

In the petition, the the stakeholders objected to the choice of the Ward Congresses Committee members, especially the Chairman, over his alleged closeness to a former Governor of the State, Ayodele Fayose.

The stakeholders informed the national leadership of the party: “The plot to sell PDP to the APC in Ekiti is real. We urge you to investigate. Ekiti 2022 and Nigeria 2023 are seriously hanging in the balance with this plot.”

The petition, titled: “Re: Ekiti State Gubernatorial Exercise: Ward Congresses Electoral Committee And Our Objection,” reads: “We are concerned stakeholders in Ekiti State raising critical objection to the five-man committee to serve on the Ward Congresses Electoral Committee in Ekiti state.

“Since the announcement by the National Working Committee of our Great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), we have been inundated with calls, revelations and evidence that the committee Chairman, His Excellency, Chief Udom Emmanuel enjoys a personal and chubby relationship with His Excellency, former Gov. Ayodele Fayose, who is a major interested party in the gubernatorial exercise

“Aready, the camp of Fayose has been in a jubilant mood since the announcement, saying it publicly that the ad-hoc exercise on Saturday January 15, 2022 will be a coronation of their compiled list.

“It is not hidden to stakeholder in Ekiti that Fayose and Emmanuel are buddies. Already, tension is brewing in the party and it could lead to more disenchantment and problems.

We, therefore, write to make the following demands:

“1. The immediate substitution of the Chairman of the Committee or his representative and we request for an immediate vetting of the entire list to ensure neutrality as demanded by all the aspirants contesting the January 26, 2022 PDP Governorship primaries.

“2. The appointment of a governor or chairman and persons who are neutral in Ekiti matters and who the condition of reciprocation cannot apply. For instance, Mr Fayose was the Party’s Panel Chairman who conducted the 2019 Governorship Primaries in Akwa Ibom State. Even though it was a no-contest exercise, he was specially picked as the Friend of the governor to do it.

“NOTE: According to Agency Report on Premiumtimesng.com September 30, 2018: ‘Mr Emmanuel was announced as the candidate by the PDP panel chairman, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti who conducted the primaries. Mr Fayose said that Mr Emmanuel polled a total of 3,807 votes out of 3,817 votes cast, adding that 10 votes were voided. He said Mr Emmanuel was the only aspirant of the party in the state and explained that the delegates had to vote in order to complete due process in line with the electoral law.’

“3. The Ekiti governorship election is too important to be toiled with because it is the trigger for the 2023 general elections. We, therefore, ask the party to set up an independent investigation team to attend to some serious allegations about Ekiti PDP.

“Consequently, the stakeholders raised the following posers in the interest of the Party ahead of the governorship election in the state and the general elections

“We wish to ask some pertinent questions, sir, is former governor Fayose an aspirant in the coming party primaries in Ekiti State? Why is the party indulging him to use this process to corner the party and settle scores? Is the PDP a private enterprise of individuals?

“We want you to know that as soon as tomorrow’s three-man ad-hoc election is completely manipulated through the friends of Fayose, who is the architect of the problem Ekiti PDP is facing, we will now realize we are running speedily backward from the expected victory of 2022, and the targeted goal of 2023.

“We are worried that instead of applying ideal medication of fielding eminently qualified candidate through genuine reconciliation, alignments (of viable leaders) and application of conflict transformation tools, but ignorantly, our party is presently playing with a sharper bayonet could likely cause another deeper wound.”