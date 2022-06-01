Ekiti 2022: PDP Chairman, others defect to SDP 

The gale of defection rocking the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the June 18 gubernatorial election seems unabated as more stalwarts of the party are defecting on daily basis.

The Peoples Democratic Party Chairman in Ward C in Igede Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government, Hon Ojo Famoroti aka Arise alongside other executive members on Monday defected to the Social Democratic Party in Igede Ekiti amid fanfare and jubilation together with his teeming supporters promising that they would work tirelessly to make sure Chief Segun Oni records resounding victory in the gubernatorial election.

The leader of the defectors, Famoroti traced how the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose disappointed Igede Ekiti as a community which prompted them to massively defect to the Social Democratic Party.

According to him, “We are disappointed and we felt cheated while Fayose was the governor of the State because he shortchanged us as a community. The outgoing government of Dr Kayode Fayemi is not helping the situation through his unfriendly policies and programmes. We don’t need anybody to tell us that we should move with the trend and work for Chief Segun Oni.”

Presenting the defecting set of ward C Igede Ekiti Executives, Famoroti handed Anise Bayo, Akinola Sunday, Oguntoyinbo Alaba, Olabisi Sanya and Fasunan Segun as Legal Adviser, Auditor, Youth Leader, Ex Officio 1 and Ex Officio 11 respectively to the State Executive of the party.

Receiving the defectors, the state Chairman of the party, Dr Dele Ekunola was overwhelmed seeing hundreds of defectors, saying “Today is one of the happiest days in my life. This is a confirmation that Peoples Democratic Party is dead in Igede Ekiti and Ekiti State as a whole. I can now see that Famoroti is one of the movers of things in Igede community”.

Ekunola assured the defectors of equal treatment and opportunity as members of the party and urged them to work assiduously for the emergence of Chief Segun Oni come June 18 gubernatorial election.

Other state executive members that graced the carnival-like defection program included the secretary of the party, Engineer David Bankole, the Public Relations Officer, Gani Salau and the Treasurer, Mrs Ojo

Other dignitaries that attended the program are the former Ekiti State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ayo Ajiboye, vetarian labour leaders in Ekiti State, comrades Tunde Adebisi and Yemi Longe.

It would be recalled that Famoroti, the former PDP chairman in Ward C, Igede Ekiti is a grassroots mobilizer and an ardent supporter of the former Governor, Ayo Fayose who finally defected to the Social Democratic Party along with his teeming supporters despite long rumour of his intention to dump his former boss which finally became reality at Ilamoye Quarters, Igede Ekiti on Monday amidst jubilation from party members and well-wishers.