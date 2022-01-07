Ekiti 2022: Only eight parties have so far notified us of primaries – Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission says only eight political parties have notified it of their intentions to conduct primaries for the Ekiti State governorship election as at Friday afternoon.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this.

Okoye spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The eight political parties, according to Okoye, include the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress and All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Others were Allied People’s Movement, Peoples Redemption Party and African Action Congress.

Okoye said: “So far, as at afternoon January 7, eight political parties have given the commission the statutory notice of their intention to conduct primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for the Ekiti governorship election scheduled for June 16.

“By the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by INEC, political parties seeking to nominate candidates must conduct their primaries between January 4 and 29.”

He said that by section 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), every registered political party shall give the commission at least 21 days notice.

This, according to him, include notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of electing members of its Executive Committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective positions specified in the Act.

He added: “Furthermore, by section 87 of the Electoral Act, a political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under the Act shall hold primaries for the aspirants and this shall be through direct or indirect means.

“Political parties nominating candidates must ensure that they conduct valid primaries and the primaries must be conducted within the period designated by the commission in the timetable and schedule of activities.”

The National Commissioner urged political parties to pay close attention to and comply with the intendment, activities and timelines in the timetable and schedule of activities released by INEC for the Ekiti 2022 governorship election.

Okoye added: “Political parties are reminded that the access code for uploading the list and personal particulars of nominated candidates will be given to the national chairman of political parties nominating candidates.

“This will be available to political parties that conducted valid primaries in accordance with the constitution, the Electoral Act and the Guidelines and Regulations of the commission.”