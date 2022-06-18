Ekiti 2022: Oni reacts as letter claims he has withdrawn from race

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Engr. Segun Oni, has reacted to claims he has withdrawn from the race.

Oni’s reaction followed a letter making the rounds to the effect that he has withdrawn from the election, which had started.

Reacting to the letter, the Director-General, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Dare Bejide, described it as “forged”.

Bejide asked voters to ignore the claim, which he said emanated from desperate people.

He said in a terse statement: “Some desperadoes have issued a forged letter claiming Engineer Olusegun Oni has withdrawn from today’s governorship election in our beloved Ekiti State.

“This is not true.

“This is the work of sinking politicians who know that nothing can separate Ekiti people from their love of Segun Oni.

“Please ignore this hellish rumour and go out to exercise your civic right.”