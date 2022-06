Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) on Saturday lost at her ward 07, unit 07, Wesley United Primary School in Ekiti East council area.

According to the Presiding Officer, the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 141 votes while the People Democratic Party(PDP) and Social Democratic Party(SDP) garnered 110 and 46 votes respectively.

At unit 32, Ward 09, Olorunsogo Area, Ado-Ekiti, SDP scored 105 votes while APC, PDP ADP, ADC, APP, YPP garnered 56, 13, 5, 1, 3 and 1 respectively.