Ekiti 2022: NSCDC warns officers against taking sides with politicians

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its officers providing security during Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election not to take sides with any politician or political parties.

NSCDC Acting Deputy Commandant-General (DCG), Operations, Mohammed Haruna, gave the warning, Friday in Ado-Ekiti, while addressing officers and men of the agency deployed there for the poll.

Haruna charged them not to do anything that would tarnish the reputation of the agency, adding that NSCDC could not afford to lose its confidence and civil relationship with Nigerians.

He said, “We are here on a call to national duty and we must do it diligently.

“Do not take side with any political party. Do not play politics wherever you are deployed to. You are here to protect the electorate and not to intimidate anyone.

“Do not be a cob in the web of the progress of the country’s democracy. Do not guide anybody to vote, you are here to protect and not to compromise,”

Haruna said that there were intelligent officers and adequate surveillance on the ground to report any erring officer.

He reminded the operatives that their fundamental duty in the state was to work “hand-in-hand” with other security agencies to have a hitch- free exercise.

Haruna disclosed that over 9,747 officers had been deployed in Ekiti from various commands and together they would work to ensure hitch-free exercise.

The NSCDC boss also explained that, besides those that will man polling units across the state, other officers would be stationed to protect critical national infrastructure across the state.

He said that no fewer than two or three officers would be deployed in each polling unit across the state, but that if there is need for more that would be provided.

The DCG boss also gave out a toll-free mobile phone line: 080046837467 through which the general public could reach out to the NSCDC in case of any assistance or complaint.