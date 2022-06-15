Ekiti 2022: NSCDC deploys 9,747 personnel for security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 9,747 officers and men to provide adequate security in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olusola Odumosu, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, charged all the personnel involved in election duty to be professional in discharging their duties.

Odumosu said Audi advised the personnel to conduct themselves, bearing in mind the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Corps, which serves as a guide to their performances.

Audi stressed that the Corps must remain apolitical and neutral to avoid any form of compromise during the election.

He said that the operatives had been deployed to ensure security at the 2,445 polling units, collation centers, flashpoints and other criminal hideouts.

The CG also said that necessary machinery had been put in place to provide effective security for INEC officials and their materials before, during and after the election.

Audi assured Ekiti residents of a hitch-free election process as the Corps is working in synergy with other security agencies to protect the electorate and arrest criminals that might try to destabilize the election.

He warned parents to put their wards in check and not let them be used to hijack ballot boxes or cause mayhem.