Ekiti 2022: INEC urges stakeholders to sensitize voters ahead of poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders to take Voter Education and Permanent Voters’ Cards Collection to people at the grassroots ahead of the incoming State’s governorship

INEC Deputy Director, Voter Education, NationaL Headquarters, Abuja, Mary Nkem made the plea in Ado Ekiti on Friday during a sensitization programme for community leaders.

She said people, particularly those at the grassroots, needed to be educated on the need to vote massively and shun violence during the coming polls.

Nkem said the commission decided to bring together the community leaders to sensitize them to how to improve voter education among their people.

Earlier, while declaring the programme open, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella, said the electoral body had resolved to conduct a free, fair and credible Governorship poll in the state. NAN