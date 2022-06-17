Ekiti 2022: INEC distributes sensitive materials to area councils

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

They were distributed at the INEC State Office in Ado Ekiti in the presence of journalists, parties officials and security agents.

The materials were handed over to electoral officers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Adeniran Tella, who distributed the materials, said the electoral officers would take the items to their councils where they would be sent to the polling units on Saturday morning.

He gave assurance that there would be no late arrival of materials to polling units on election day.

Tella said that the ballot papers were coded in different colours for each local government in order to prevent electoral fraud.

He added that the result sheets were also customised according to each polling unit.

Some of the party agents at the centre lauded INEC for the transparent manner in which the materials were distributed.

Some of the materials distributed were: Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines, Ballot papers, Result sheets, Booklets, Forms EC 8A, B, C, D,E, forms EC 4zero G, 4 zero G1 and 2.