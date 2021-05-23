A top contender for the governorship seat in Ekiti under the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Wale Aribisala, has assured his supporters of not only going to win the primary but win the governorship election and become the next governor of Ekiti.

Aribisala said this in a statement by the Director-General of Wale Aribisala Campaign Organisation(WACO), Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that he had better chances of winning the election than all the PDP gubernatorial aspirants on the field today, putting all the parameters on the table.

He said that the age, experience, exposure, education, contacts in high places and the pedigree were all to his advantage.

Aribisala also debunked a publication in social media stating that he shelved his ambition for the senatorial post instead of the 2022 governorship position.

He described the publication as false and misleading, maintaining that he could not and never be part of arrangement to trade-off his ambition.

He declared that the said publication might have been orchestrated by some group who are disturbed with the daily rising of his political profile.

He noted that the said publication was aimed at distracting, confusing and discouraging members of the public, especially the PDP delegates for the gubernatorial primary in their support for his gubernatorial ambition.

He described those behind the publication as enemies of progress and reaffirmed his readiness to contest the primary whenever it is scheduled to hold.

He appealed to the PDP delegates and members of the general public to discountenance the fake publication, assuring that he was committed to lead Ekiti into a new economic eldorado after winning the PDP primary and the governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aribisala was a former member of the House of Representatives and currently the National Treasurer of the PDP.