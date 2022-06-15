Ekiti 2022: I can never step down — Segun Oni

Governorship candidate of SDP in Saturday’s election, Segun Oni has debunked reports that he had stepped down from the governorship race.

The report had said that Oni had met with the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.

Oni, at a press conference earlier today (Wednesday) debunked the wild rumour, saying “those conceiving such idea need to have their heads examined” adding that there is no iota of truth in this, just as in every other falsehood being churned out by the APC to confuse the unsuspecting public.”

He described the rumour as “ another lame propaganda from the rumour mill of the leprous APC-led government of Governor Kayode Fayemi and his band of desperate power mongers who have long lost touch with the people of Ekiti.

“Have you ever seen a sane man withdrawing from a contest he is divinely destined to win? he asked.

According to Oni, he has never met with the President, Asiwaju Tinubu or any member of the APC for any reason whatsoever in the last few years, adding that he is fully in the race and poised to win, armed with the massive support of Ekiti people, home and abroad.

The former governor however, said he was not surprised at the myriad of lies flying out from the barn of his opponents, stating that both APC and PDP have reached their wits end and only looking for a way where the road appears hermetically closed.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Media Advisory Council for Segun Oni campaign organisation(SOCO), Moses Jolayemi quoted Oni as saying: “We are emboldened by the determination of our people to end the era of social, economic and financial servitude in which innocent Ekiti people have been sentenced in the last 12 years,” stating “no amount of lies and propaganda can save both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the impending defeat and disgrace.”

Oni therefore, urged Ekiti people to come out en-mass and vote for him on Saturday, insisting that this is the only weapon the people have to chase away those who have over the years mismanaged the resources of the state and brought untold hardship on the people.

Also earlier, a coalition of political parties in the state gathered at the situation office of the SDP to pledge their total and unalloyed support for Oni in the forthcoming governorship election, describing the former governor as the only candidate capable of leading the state out of the present economic and social quagmire in which Ekiti has found itself, courtesy of the duo of APC and PDP.