Ekiti 2022: Group calls for cancellation of ‘botched’ PDP ad hoc congress, lists other demands

A pressure group, Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition (EPIC), has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, under the chairmanship of Sen Iyorchia Ayu, to “immediately cancel the botched PDP the ad hoc delegates congress” that purportedly held in Ekiti last Saturday.

“For the PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, the process must begin from within, and the National Chairman must be bold in leading the NWC and the party to take decisions that will salvage the party in Ekiti State,” said EPIC in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Banji Dada.

The group is also asking to know why the party has continued to indulge the excesses of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is not an aspirant in the coming party primary election but “a meddlesome interloper and political wheeler-dealer.”

“Is it not a big shame that the PDP is being tossed around by Fayose, denying his aspirant a voice and using every trick in the book to corner a ticket that he wants to sell later to another interest to undo the PDP?

“We want Mr Chairman, His Excellency, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to know that a party that wants to rescue and rebuild Nigeria will not be indulging a man who attempted to truncate the last National Convention of the PDP through his cronies but failed,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the EPIC group has suggested some measures the PDP can take to salvage the political process in Ekiti State.

It called for the adoption of the Anambra option for the Ekiti PDP governorship primary election as a win-win solution for all the aspirants, noting that the use of only automatic delegates for the process was the only condition that could assuage all concerns.

The group also tasked the party to read the riot act to Fayose, as his antics could jeopardise the chances of the PDP in Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and the 2023 general elections.

“PDP Governors should not gather in vain while a man they have repeatedly indulged and tolerated is throwing an invasive spanner in the wheel of progress of the party ahead of future elections.

“The best option left for the PDP now is to use the automatic delegates list only for the party primary election on January 26, 2022, as the inclusion of delegates from the botched ad hoc congress and the litigation encumbered party executives will be deleterious to the spirit of fairness and integrity which the process should exemplify.

“We urge the party to set up a discreet investigation to unravel what the people in Ekiti can see, but it has yet to know about the activities of Fayose because it will spell doom for 2023,” the group added.