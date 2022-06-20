Ekiti 2022: Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji visits Buhari

The winner of the just concluded Ekiti governorship election and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji has visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, FCT Abuja.

Oyebanji, a former Secretary to Ekiti State Government was accompanied by the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi and a former Governor of the South Western State and Minister of Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, among other APC stalwarts both at the State and National level.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early hours of Sunday declared Oyebanji as the winner of the poll, having polled a total of 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211 and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 67, 457 votes.