Ekiti 2022: Fayose’s anointed candidate wins PDP governorship ticket

The anointed candidate of former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the June 18, 2022 election in the state.

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, who presided over the primaries on Wednesday, declared him as the winner.

According to Udom in Ado-Ekiti: “Kolawole, having scored the majority votes and in accordance with the PDP Constitution is hereby declared the winner of the election.”

Kolawole, a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, polled 671 votes of the total votes of 1,185 to emerge the party’s candidate in the primary held at the Eagle Event Centre, Ikere Road, Ado-Ekiti.

He defeated Segun Oni, a former Governor of the state, who polled 330 votes in the election.

Another aspirant, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, former Deputy Governor to Fayose and governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2018 governorship election in the state, came third with 93 votes.

Others were Adewale Aribisala (56 votes), Kayode Adaramodu (10), Deji Ogunsakin (six votes), while Senator Biodun Olujimi, who had earlier pulled out of the race, scored two votes, while Kemi Adewumi had only one vote.

In the primary election, 13 votes were voided in the 1,208 accredited delegates voters and total votes cast were 1,185 votes.

Kolawole, in his acceptance speech, said the election was smooth, free and credible.

He promised to reach out to other aspirants who lost in the election so as to achieve the desired victory for the party in the June 18 election.

Results at a glance:

Segun Oni – 330

Bisi Kolawole – 671

Kayode Adaramodu – 10

Prof. Olusola Kolapo Eleka – 93

Deji Ogunsakin – 6

Hon. Adewale Aribisala – 56

Biodun Olujimi – 2

Kemi Adewumi – 1

Deborah Alo – 1

Lateef Ajijola – 1

Void votes – 13

Total number of votes cast – 1,185

Number of accredited voters – 1208.