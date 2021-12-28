Ekiti 2022: Factors that will cost APC victory — Senator Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has listed factors that he believes will cost the All Progressives Congress the retention of the seat in Ekiti State in the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

Senator Ojudu listed the factors on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, when he spoke with his kinsmen.

Speaking during the visit by the kinsmen and members of the APC to his residence to mark the Christmas, the presidential aide said he has decided to sacrifice his governorship ambition in order to avert a loss of the governorship contest.

He said the immediate concern of the party members should be the outcome of the primaries scheduled for January 22, 2022.

He said Governor Kayode Fayemi has refused to provide leadership for the party, having clearly shown he is partisan.

Ojudu said: “We don’t have a leader in Ekiti APC and this is really affecting us.

“The governor, who ought to play that role is partisan.

“Let me use my neutrality to be able to effect some changes.

“What we are seeing today in Ekiti APC portrays a very bad omen for our party, but we will salvage the situation so that we can rescue whatever that remains for the benefit of all of us.

“I am particularly happy for your love.

“I am not contesting and despite this, you still stand with me.

“This shows that we have become one family.

“I have decided not to contest this election so that I can assume a leadership position mediating among aspirants.

“There are divisions everywhere.

“I even learnt a big fight broke out at the Governor’s residence yesterday (Sunday) and people were throwing water sachet and shouting ‘ole, ‘ole’.

“No one appears to be in charge of the party.

“My own worries about APC is that I don’t want the party to be divided and lose the coming election in Ekiti.

“Someone like me should be able to unite our members after the primary so that the APC can retain this state.

“I don’t want to be part of the problems, but part of the solution.

“The party should be able to look up to people like us in times of crisis like this.

“Let me be sincere with you: my pre-occupation now is not how to be governor, but rescuing APC from losing Ekiti is my concern.

“I was the one leading the battle for Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in Ekiti in 2015 and we struggled to get Mr. President 25 per cent as required by law.

“So, the issue of unity and how our party should be together is the main target.”