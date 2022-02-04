Ekiti 2022: Ex-Gov. Segun Oni sets to dump PDP for APGA

Few days after the governorship primary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, one of the aggrieved aspirants, Engr. Segun Oni, has concluded plans to join another opposition party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) to contest for the June 18 governorship poll.

The Nation reliably gathered that Oni, a former Governor of the State is at the verge of finalising discussions with the national leadership of APGA to get the governorship ticket.

It was learnt that his decision to dump PDP for APGA was hinged on the alleged manipulation that characterised the just- concluded party’s governorship primary, which produced Otunba Bisi Kolawole who is believed to be preferred aspirant of Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The former Governor is expected to lead over 70,000 members of the opposition PDP across the 177 wards in the State to APGA on Saturday.

A credible source within the Segun Oni Campaign body confirmed that the Ex-Governor will run on the platform of APGA where his name would be listed before the close of substitution.

He stated that Oni was putting finishing touches to his plan to leave PDP for the APGA, adding that he will declare for his new party any moment from Saturday.

The source said: “I can confirm that Oga Segun Oni is leaving PDP any moment from Saturday (today). His decision was informed by the undemocratic manner the just concluded governorship primary was conducted by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel to favour Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose’s anointed aspirant.

He stated that Oni was putting finishing touches to his plan to leave PDP for the APGA, adding that he will declare for his new party any moment from Saturday.

“So, Oni is convinced that opposition PDP that proud itself as the most democratic political party in Africa is not yet ready to change its usual ways of imposition and godfatherism”.

He hinted that the former Governor would be leaving PDP with a sizeable number of members, adding that 10 political parties are willing to adopt Oni as their sole candidate for the forthcoming poll.

When contacted, the Director of Media of Segun Oni Campaign Council, Hon. Lanre Ogunsuyi, said he could neither confirm nor deny the former Governor’s defection plans.

“The rumour is thick. And there can’t be a smoke without fire. Let’s wait patiently till tomorrow,” he stressed.