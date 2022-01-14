Ekiti 2022: Ex-Gov. Oni berates attack on PDP secretariat

A former Ekiti State Governor, Engr. Segun Oni and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the party’s January 26 gubernatorial primary, has berated the attack on the state party’s secretariat, describing it as “barbaric”.

Oni, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti Thursday, slammed the attack in its totality, stressing: “It is a barbaric and heartless attack purposely directed at the party secretariat”.

“The attackers need to be told that such will never stop the party from attaining victory in the June 18, governorship election” Oni vowed.

Oni therefore called for urgent steps to ensure adequate security to safeguard lives and property during the electioneering.

The PDP chieftain added that the people of Ekiti were on the move with the party in their readiness to clinch victory in the forthcoming election.

“The vandalism of the secretariat was an action taken too far; partakers of this action should be brought to book,” he said.

While reacting to the incident on phone, the State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Sunday Abutu said he was yet to receive any information on the alleged attack.

“Anytime the command receives the informational and confirm the attack, I will on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, address the press” Abutu promised. NAN