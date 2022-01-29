Ekiti 2022: Daramola emerges Labour Party consensus candidate

The Labour Party in Ekiti State on Saturday picked Olugbenga Daramola as its consensus candidate for the June 18, 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

At a ceremony held at its situation office located at Dallimore junction, Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman of the party, Odunayo Okunade, presented Daramola with the party’s flag.

Okunade appealed to the people of Ekiti State to vote the party’s candidate in the June 18 governorship election.

He declared that the party will provide an alternative to the “misrule” of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress.

He said: “The time is now to take our future in our hands.

“We should say enough is enough to foreigners and liberate Ekiti from their hands, saying it is time for the home-based to govern their own state by themselves.”

The party chairman noted that time has come to resist any form of rigging in the state.

Okunade added: “It is unfortunate that those who took over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy are not projecting the state well and in order to put the state right on track, the Labour Party has picked a home-based to free Ekiti from the hands of the foreigners.”

In his acceptance speech, Daramola thanked members of the party, drawn from the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State, for their wise decision in presenting him as the consensus candidate of the party in the state.

He said: “With all humility, no one will regret my candidature as I pledge to serve in a spirit of fidelity and commitment to the common goal, always in accord with the purpose and principle of the Labour Party constitution.

“I want to specially thank the national leadership of our great party, under Mr. Julius Abure, and the state executive under Mr. Odunayo Okunade, for piloting the affairs of our party despite several challenges.”

Daramola promised to deliver the state through the votes of the electorate to Labour Party and move it to the next level.

The event was witnessed by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and party members in the South West, among other well wishers.