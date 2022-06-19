Ekiti 2022: Buhari congratulates Oyebanji, says victory affirms APC’s acceptance

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over his electoral victory in Saturday’s Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Sunday in Abuja, described the victory as well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the state and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer.

He, however, urged Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

Buhari also rejoiced with the APC Chairman, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united.

”The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” said the president.

He charged all APC members across and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month July.

The president also felicitated with the people of Ekiti for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they were the real victors as they had been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

Besides, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.

Prof. Oyebode Adebowale, the INEC Returning Officer for the Ekiti State Governorship election, had on early Sunday morning declared Oyebanji as winner of the election.

Recall that Oyebanji polled 187, 057 votes to win the election.

Adebowale said that Oyebanji had satisfied the law and was, therefore, declared the winner.