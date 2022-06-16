Ekiti 2022: Accord candidate reacts to defection to APC report

The candidate of Accord Party in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, Basorun Reuben Famuyibo, has debunked reports making the rounds that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, describing it as a “lie from the pit of hell”.

The candidate’s position was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Olajide Omojolomoju.

In the statement on Thursday, Famuyibo insisted that his dog will never return to its vomit.

He said he is still very much in the race and will see it to a logical conclusion, adding that it is his turn to govern Ekiti State considering his role in the creation of Ekiti State 25 years ago.

Famuyibo said: “My dear people of Ekiti State, do not listen to any rumour purporting that I have defected to the APC. God forbid bad thing!

“It is a lie from the pit of hell and figment of imagination of the rumour peddlers.

“You will recall that yesterday, Wednesday, I was on Fresh 106.9FM, telling you my dear people of Ekiti State what I have in stock for you. I was equally on TVC yesterday evening telling everyone why they should vote for me.

“Peddling rumour of my defection is a sign that the ruling APC is already jittery, having seen the massive acceptance of my party and Accord across the length and breadth of Ekiti State.

“Please, ignore any rumour claiming that I have defected to any party or that I’m no longer in the race. I’m very much in the race and I’m winning, by the special grace of God and the support of the good peopl of Ekiti State.”

Famuyibo further warned rumour mongers to stop peddling unnecessary rumour, saying that such would not help the course of their paymasters.

He insisted that the circumstances leading to his exit from the APC still remain, adding that he will never disappoint Ekiti State people who have stood by him since his emergence as Accord candidate for Saturday’s election.