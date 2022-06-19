Ekiti 2020: NSCDC debunks allegation of money snatching for vote buying 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has openly debunked the allegation of snatching money meant for vote-buying in the just concluded Ekiti State Gubernatorial election
The Corps stated in clear terms that its operatives who were on duty on Saturday, June 18, arrested two persons, including one Tope Aderibigbe aka “Say War” aged 36, in connection with thuggery and another 42-years old Oguntoyinbo Bilikisu for vote-buying.
They were both accosted at a polling unit in Ado Local Government Area not Ikere-Ekiti Local Government as alleged in the report.
According to source, the corps pointed out that through its personnel who was on legitimate duty in collaboration with other security agencies and critical stakeholders clearly spelt electoral guidelines without violating any of them.
The security two suspects who were apprehended, after the attention of NSCDC election monitoring team was drawn by the people, mostly, party agents, to a chaotic situation created by some individuals allegedly attempting to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election through vote buying and attack on voters by rented thugs has been apprehended.
Still, the agency said only the sum of N6,720 was found on the suspected vote buyer after a thorough search was conducted on her.
NSCDC said a preliminary investigation has commenced on the suspects, who were later released in order not to disenfranchise them after being accredited to vote as no incriminating materials were found on them.
The Corps stated clearly that there was no collection or hijacking of any money belonging to any political party, their agents or any individual at Ikere-Ekiti Local Government.
Meanwhile, the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi has congratulated all personnel who took part in the election for an impressive outing in Ekiti state, charging them to continue to be good ambassadors of the Corps
“The NSCDC is a noble organization with credibility and professional orientation, hence, its personnel cannot be moved by any monetary inducement, rather, they would report and return such illicit money to the authority, if such a situation had arisen as they have done in other past elections in the country”
He however, assured all personnel, of the Corps’ commitment to ensuring that the benefits due to each operative are sorted out in due time.