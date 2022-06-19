Ekiti 2020: NSCDC debunks allegation of money snatching for vote buying 

Still, the agency said only the sum of N6,720 was found on the suspected vote buyer after a thorough search was conducted on her.

NSCDC said a preliminary investigation has commenced on the suspects, who were later released in order not to disenfranchise them after being accredited to vote as no incriminating materials were found on them.

The Corps stated clearly that there was no collection or hijacking of any money belonging to any political party, their agents or any individual at Ikere-Ekiti Local Government.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi has congratulated all personnel who took part in the election for an impressive outing in Ekiti state, charging them to continue to be good ambassadors of the Corps

“The NSCDC is a noble organization with credibility and professional orientation, hence, its personnel cannot be moved by any monetary inducement, rather, they would report and return such illicit money to the authority, if such a situation had arisen as they have done in other past elections in the country”