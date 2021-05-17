Thousands of expected participants, including representatives of large corporate organizations, players in the SME segment of the Nigerian economy and other business owners are expected to learn useful tips for creating new wealth at a virtual conference to be hosted by Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant.

The event, tagged: “Konga SME CONNECT,” with the theme: “Making New Money,” is scheduled to hold on May 20, 2021 from 10am.

Africa’s leading digital entrepreneur and Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at the event.

Ekeh, who is expected to speak for 20 minutes, will deliver useful and incisive business success tips to participants, including existing and prospective merchants on the Konga platform.

Also expected to participate in the conference are budding entrepreneurs and unemployed youths in search of opportunities to partner with Konga.

Ekeh will speak on the theme: “Making New Money.”

To confirm participation, interested participants are expected to register for the event via the link: bit.ly/kongasmeconnect.

Speaking on the event, VP Online of Kong Group, Kenny Oriola, affirmed that the Konga SME Connect is a unique opportunity for participants to learn from Ekeh, arguably Africa’s most successful digital disruptor, while also affording them a chance to appraise themselves of the many avenues of partnering with Konga and creating sustainable wealth.

Oriola said: “It is no secret that the raging COVID-19 pandemic has altered the equation of commercial transactions not only in Nigeria, but across the world, with SMEs and even large corporate organisations battling hard to keep their heads above water.

“The prevailing situation requires business owners, entrepreneurs and even job seekers to remain alive to new and emerging opportunities in this challenging business space. In times of difficulties such as these, opportunities abound to create wealth and only those with the vision to sniff out these opportunities will benefit.

“This is one of the many tips we will be sharing with new, existing and prospective merchants on the Konga platform, as well as business owners, the unemployed and other participants. Indeed, the Konga SME CONNECT is a must-attend event for all.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Ekeh as the keynote speaker. We see him as a fitting testimony to the possibility of building the biggest business in Africa with astute vision, hard work, integrity and most importantly without taking any loans. We expect all participants to draw useful insights from the rich experiences Mr. Ekeh will share on the day.”

The Konga SME CONNECT which will hold virtually, is expected to become a regular feature for partners of the trusted e-Commerce giant.