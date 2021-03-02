Eko Electricity Distribution Company has urged its unmetered customers to register for free prepaid meters under the ongoing National Mass Metering programme (NMMP).

Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Idemudia said the NMMP, which began in October 2020, is an initiative of the Federal Government in collaboration with Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and local meter manufacturers.

He said the programme aimed to bridge the metering gap in the country by providing smart meters to all electricity consumers.

According to him, 100,000 customers of the DisCo will be installed with prepaid meters under the first phase of the programme.

Idemudia said: “The programme started with pre-installation survey, followed by installation of meters for the customers.

“Customers who are yet to register are advised to visit EKEDC official website and fill the application form via www.ekedp.com/ordermeter to benefit from the programme.”

He reiterated that metering under the programme was free as customers were not expected to pay any amount to be metered.

“We want to repeat that metering under this programme is absolutely free and all our customers should not at any point pay any amount to our staff or partners for the purchase of meters.

“The form is free and can be accessed on our website as mentioned above. If anyone makes any demands from you, please report to us immediately for swift action,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had on Oct. 30, 2020 flagged off the NMMP.

The programme is aimed at closing the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

It would assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.

Part of the objectives also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.