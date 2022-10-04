EKEDC unveils four new customer complaint units 

Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Tuesday unveiled four new customer complaint units as part of its customer service week celebration. The announcement was made by the company’s Managing Director Dr. Tinuade Sanda at a press conference held at one of the new customer complaint units at the EKEDC Zonal office at 5B, Dapo Bode Thomas Street, Onike.

Dr. Sanda stated that EKEDC had commissioned four New Customer Service Centers at Onike, Ajangbadi, Ajegunle and Badagry in a bid to connect more with customers by bringing their services closer to them. She said, “The opening of these Customer Complaint Units is part of our strategy to improving services to our customers and improve customer satisfaction across our operational network.”

She further stated the unveiling as part of EKEDC’s activities lined up for the 2022 Customer Service Week which started with the promotion and reward of over one thousand (1000+) staff of the company across board. She said, “This gesture by the board and management is to encourage staff by boosting their morale to continually deliver optimal service to our customers.”

Other activities for the customer service week include a humanitarian outreach to schools within its operational network with donations of school materials and other items such as over 3300 exercise books and 300 School bags to 330 pupils in 22 Primary Schools across its 11 business districts. She also mentioned traffic police and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials as beneficiaries of the week-long event with the donation of 500 reflective jackets.

Dr. Sanda reaffirmed Eko DisCos commitment to its customers and encouraged them to key into the mobile MAP exercise that aims to provide customers with meters within 72 hours of payment by visiting any of their district offices.

In company of Dr. Sanda at the press conference were EKEDC’s Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCEO) Catherine Ezeafulukwe, Chief Commercial Officer, Rekhiat Momoh, Chief Treasury and Taxation Officer (CTTO), Jimoh Fadipe and other senior management staff of the Company.