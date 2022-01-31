EKEDC unveils Energy Clubs in controlled territory

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has launched Energy clubs in selected schools within its network.

The firm said Monday that the gesture is to encourage young girls to take opportunities in the power sector.

EKEDC Head, Talent Management and Development, Alero Olayiwola, explained in a press that the club activities are expected to promote the interest of female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, so as to achieve gender diversity and equity in the Power Sector and other related technical sectors.

The Programme launch, which was held at Government Secondary School Ikoyi, is in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

The participating schools in the first phase of the year-long programme include Akande Dahunsi Community Secondary School, Ilado Community Junior Secondary School and Wahab Folawiyo Junior High School.

Olayiwola indicated that the Club activities will run concurrently in the participating schools, for a period of 12 months, noting that during the period, the Company will provide the guidelines, curriculum and support the activities of the club before handing over to the participating schools for sustainability.

She disclosed that the Programme will sustain the interest and commitment of students in STEM subjects and expose them to the knowledge, possibilities and opportunities that abound in the power and other technical sectors.

In his remarks, EKEDC’s Chief Human Resource Officer AikAlenkhe said that the Energy Club which is also part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) is geared towards actualising the Company’s mission, vision and core values.

“It is our hope that this commitment to the future of the students particularly the girls, will help to bring about a gender inclusive sector without limitation or barrier to women. It is also our hope to correct the agelong stereotype that has been associated with the power sector, as a male dominated sector. For us as a Company, we believe that there should be no encumbrance to the opportunities that are open to females in the power sector.”

Vice Principal Akande Dahunsi Community Junior Secondary School Alexander Nzekwe, while speaking on the initiative, noted that it will encourage students to be STEM focused and open them to the opportunities that are available in the Power sector.

Some of the EKEDC female Engineers who spoke at the event, shared their personal experiences with the students and encouraged them to seize the opportunities in STEM.