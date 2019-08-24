On August 22, 2019, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Godwin Idemudia, was admitted into the prestigious class of Fellows at the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), the largest, trans-sectoral and multidisciplinary professional Institute in Nigeria.

The investiture took place during the “2019 awards, fellows and spouses day luncheon” of the institute at the Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, an event which was declared open by the President and Chairman of the council of the institute, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda.

Idemudia bagged Fellowship alongside 121 other astute members of the institute, while six Fellows were admitted into the meritorious “Life Member” status.

Idemudia is an exceptional senior management officer who has functioned in various management capacities in the course of his career.

A renowned power sector enthusiast with over 30 years of practice in the sector, he is a Public Relations and Corporate Communications specialist with a knack for managerial excellence.

Reacting to the conferment, the EKEDC GM Corporate Communications said: “I am humbled by this recognition and my admission into the class of fellows of this prestigious institute.

“I appreciate the support I have received throughout my career and I hope to contribute more to the progress of the institute, management and the society at large.”