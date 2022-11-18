EKEDC pledges to upgrade service delivery

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has pledged to upgrade its service delivery in Orile and Apapa environs.

The firm, according to a press release, made the pledge at the customer engagement forums held on November 10 and 17 respectively, in continuation of its strategic plan to engage electricity consumers across its franchise area for improved service delivery based on feedback.

The MD/CEO Dr. Tinuade Sanda, who was represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Esenwa at the forum said in continuation of the DisCo and stakeholder engagement to get on-the-spot feedback and review for possible upgrades in the areas of power supply, billing, metering, vandalism, and other factors mitigating service delivery to customers.

Esenwa thanked customers for making time out of their busy scheduled to attend the session, ‘’we do not work in isolation, we are here to listen, and share ideas because we believe in a good relationship, it’s a mutually beneficial meeting, we aim to serve you, and we want to know what we have to do to improve our services” he said.

He said EKEDC has learnt from engagement over the years that the major issues between the customers and the company is estimated bills, he said the DisCo has no reason to increase the bills as he described EKEDC as a retailer who purchases electricity in bulk then sends it to customers.

For those who are yet to collect their prepaid meters, he said some customers had applied and paid for the prepaid meters under the MAP scheme registered without providing the right bio-data when registering for the scheme.

Esenwa said, “While the commitment to install prepaid meters for customers under the MAP Scheme is critical, we have noticed that some customers provided wrong details including their valid means of identification. There is nothing we can do until they come forward to address the issue.

“Some of the incorrect details include wrong addresses, emails, applicants’ reference numbers, and invalid means of identification. The invalid biodata has delayed the issuance of receipts for the processing of the meters.

He further assured customers in Apapa and Ijora District respectively that the DisCo would soon visit the areas under the district to launch the mobile metering exercise for the on-the-spot applications of customers to support the existing online process of acquiring prepaid meters by customers under the MAP scheme.

Esenwa reiterated that “The Meter Asset Provider Scheme has enabled customers to procure meters directly and be metered within 72 hours of payment confirmation and urged other customers to take advantage of the window to access their prepaid meters.





