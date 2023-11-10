EKEDC marks 10th anniversary, hails staff for good performance 

Eko Electricity Distribution Company EKEDC has praised its employees for their outstanding efforts in making the organisation a trailblazer in the power sector.

The commendation came as the firm marks its 10th Anniversary.

In her Anniversary address EKEDC Managing Director, Tinuade Sanda, lauded the entire workforce for their resilience, innovativeness and commitment towards providing a safe, constant, and reliable power supply to the customers.

EKEDC noted that technological integration is the bedrock of its performance as it deployed superior business processes backed by state-of-the-art technology in line with global best practices.

It also stated that the goals for the next decade will be 100 percent metering of its customers, zero electricity accidents and fatalities, improved customer service and zero downtime in power supply.

In a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Babatunde Lasaki, the power firm described the 10-year journey as incredible and laudable with lots of learning points and room for improvement.

Lasaki said: “We are indeed happy to have attained 10 years of empowering the quality of lives of all our stakeholders and we are grateful to our customers for their patronage. They have supported us since inception and have kept on being our pillar of strength. They stand by us when we do incredibly well and keep us on our toes even when we fall short, to become better.”

“In the last ten years, we have deployed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/ Distribution Management System (SCADA/DMS) that allows for remote access and control of our infrastructure, the first of its kind in the distribution side of the power sector in Nigeria, we have moved our metering process to an automated system, and we have metered our feeders and transformers for efficient monitoring and accurate billing to reduce billing disputes. We have also attained global certification to help to manage the information assets entrusted to us.”

“Our staff are behind the scenes making all our dreams come to fruition. They go above and beyond to ensure our customers are satisfied. And they are the engine room driving the wheel of our success and the accolades we have received in the last ten years. In all these, we have stayed committed to our CSR pillars, Health and Wellness, Sports and Entrepreneurship, Education and capacity building, Environment and Safety.”

He disclosed that the most notable challenges the Company experienced in the last decade includes managing the increasing energy demand, maintaining the grid’s resilience, revenue collection issues and meeting up with metering all customers.

However, he is of the firm belief that these are all surmountable challenges, and the Company is poised to face it head on and overcome.

“We are looking forward to a future where all our customers are metered, where there is minimal downtime and zero incidents” Lasaki restated.

The organisation celebrated its 10th Anniversary with an address to staff by the Managing Director who commended the staff for their dedication and charged them to continue to contribute immensely to the growth of the power sector at large.

Sanda paid aaatributes to her colleagues who passed away in the line of duty. She further commended the efforts of her predecessors for laying the foundation for the growth being currently experienced.

She further assured them of the Company’s dedication to their wellbeing and development. She encouraged the team to enjoy their annual games event, Ekolympics – an internal sports contest between its business districts where all staff come together to enjoy the thrill of competition and collaboration.