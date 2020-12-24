Eko Electricity Distribution Company has felicitated with its customers and Christians across the Country on this year’s Christmas celebration.

In a goodwill message signed by the Company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC also assured customers of stable supply during the celebration and beyond.

Idemudia described Christmas as a time of good tidings, reflections and the demonstration of God’s love to mankind.

He noted that with Christmas comes the renewed assurances that with every challenge comes respite.

The statement read in part: “We felicitate with our customers and all Christian faithful across the country, on this year’s Christmas celebration. While the season is about celebration and rejoicing, it is important to seize the opportunity of the celebration to reflect on the life, teachings and circumstance of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

Idemudia urged everyone not to forget to extend a hand of love and friendship at this time to the vulnerable and the less privileged.

He said in gestures like kindness and thoughtful giving lies the true essence of Christmas.

“We must all rededicate ourselves to the Christmas virtues of kindness, compassion, love and goodwill which is the hallmark of the season and its celebration,” Idemudia added.

Idemudia disclosed that the Company is committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy steady supply of electricity during the festive season and beyond.

He said: “We understand that there will be greater demand on supply during this season and we are committed to meeting the demands of our customers during this time.

“Due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, we urge our customers to avoid large gatherings and crowded places during the celebrations and wear their masks if they need to go out.

“Our digital and electronic platforms will also be available for customer complaints, escalation and resolution.”

Idemudia also implored customers to be safety conscious and mindful of all the health protocols in place as we celebrate with our loved ones.

EKEDC wish everyone a Merry Christmas a prosperous New Year celebration.