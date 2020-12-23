The Lagos State Health Service Commission on Wednesday lauded the EKO Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for donating two ultra-modern ventilators to two of the state-owned health facilities.

Dr Benjamin Eniayewun, the Permanent Secretary of the commission who received the ventilators, described the gesture as an answer to a pressing prayer.’

“This gesture is quite commendable, especially the one coming in, at the up-peak of COVID-19 infections across the state.

“This donation is making it more like an answer to fervent prayers.

“This particular provision being made through supply of ventilators will be used at the intensive care unit for patients who require intensive care.

“The challenges of conveying patients for further comprehensive management at other well equipped government facilities often resulted to deaths of such patients on transit.

“Certainly, this gesture is an upstart for qualitative delivery at the ICU,’’ Eniayewun said.

The Chief Human Resources Officer, EKEDC, Aik Alenkhe, pledged the company’s readiness to continue to impact positively on its customers and communities.

“There had been consistent donations by the company towards education and supplies of COVID-19 palliatives.

“This goodwill donation to the health sector is a phase of COVID-19 support at enhancing qualitative delivery despite the social-economic encounter being spurred by the pandemic.

“I was born at the Island Maternity hospital and I hope the two hospitals that are receiving these ventilators will put them to proper usage for patients who require them,’’ Alenkhe said.

Meanwhile, the Medical Directors of Island Maternity Hospital and General Hospital Lagos, Dr Femi Omololu and Dr Ismail Ganikale both promised optimal usage of the equipment in their hospital.