Eko Electricity Distribution Company accentuated its status as the leading electricity distribution company in the country by introducing Health, Safety and Environment awareness engagement with children in Victoria Island, Lagos on November 28, 2020.

It also reiterated the Company’s commitment to the inclusion of all stakeholders in its operations and contributing optimally to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDGs 3, 4, and 7 on good health and wellbeing, quality education as well as affordable and clean energy respectively.

The Engagement Session, tagged: “Safeguarding Young Minds for a Smart Tomorrow,” focused on a bespoke session for children within the ages of six and 12.

The Engagement Session was borne out of EKEDC’s decision to engage young minds at an early stage in order to educate them on the rudiments of Health, Safety and Environment.

According to the MD/CEO of EKEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, the session was part of the Company’s resolve to inculcate educational programmes and initiatives for children and young adults into all areas of the Company’s operations.

“Engagements such as this are crucial to laying proper foundation for raising children that are well informed on HSE, thereby contributing to not only Quality Education (SDG4) but also Good Health and Wellbeing (SDG3) as well as the betterment of the society at large,” Fadeyibi said.

During the session coordinated by EKEDC’s OHSE Consultant, Ampak Nigeria Limited, the Chief Audit and Compliance Officer of EKEDC, Sheri Adegbenro, in her remarks reiterated EKEDC’s commitment to the SDGs and the education of the young minds on HSE.

Adegbenro expressed her delight about the Safeguarding Young Minds for a Smart Tomorrow programme and the immense benefits of the programme to the children.

She also stressed the importance of good health and wellbeing in raising smart, properly educated and well-grounded children.

The Engagement comprised of four main sessions, including teachings on basic HSE Signs and Symbols, elementary First Aid and CPR, Environmental Awareness and Fire Safety presented by both members of the EKEDC HSE Department and Ampak Nigeria Limited in an entertaining and engaging style to enable the audience grasp the message as well as practical demonstration of lessons learnt during the sessions.

The children learnt how to raise an alarm in the event of a fire outbreak and what to do to ensure their safety; the importance of taking care of the environment, which is our common home as well as what basic HSE signs and symbols mean whenever they see such signs and symbols.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Human Resources Officer of EKEDC, Aik Alenkhe, thanked everyone for attending and expressed the Management of EKEDC’s gratitude for their support and assured them that many more of such Engagement Sessions will continue to hold with various stakeholders across EKEDC’s coverage areas.