EKEDC decries vandalism of installations, threatens litigation

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has appealed to customers and the public to join in the fight against vandalism of its electrical installations as it results in lagging the growth pace of the company as well as prolonged outages.

In a statement, the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, said that vandalism is one of the biggest challenges faced by the company, which results in prolonged outages and affects growth in the power sector.

He said, “It is really appalling that while we are working tirelessly to ensure we make the required progress in ensuring that we deliver our goal of supplying our customers with safe, reliable and uninterrupted power supply, some unscrupulous elements in the society are sabotaging those efforts by vandalising the equipment meant to serve our customers.

“Such acts are against the progress we are making and we will go the full extent of the law to ensure the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers and the public to join us in this fight and report suspicious activities around our equipment to enable us to serve them better.”

Idemudia said reports can be lodged through 08129929016 or via the company’s whistleblowing email: [email protected] or any of its social media platforms (Facebook: Eko electricity, Instagram: ekedpng).

“Customers can also report at any of our offices close to them,” he added.

He noted that these equipment are jointly owned by the company and customers and it is imperative for both parties to take ownership of securing them as they are partners in progress.

He added that the Company needs the support of customers to achieve the overarching objective of a stable and reliable power supply.