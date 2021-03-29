Eko Electricity Distribution Company has added another feather to its cap as the Company received an excellence award at the 8th Conferment and award ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers on Saturday at the NIEEE Head Office, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the Company, Godwin Idemudia, on Monday.

Idemudia said the award followed the highly instrumental support and contribution of EKEDC towards development of the institute and the profession of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at large.

He stated: “As a Company and a major player in the electricity sector, we encourage, support and contribute to the progress and development of professionalism.

“We encourage our staff to belong to the best professional associations and institutions as this helps develop and retain talents within our workforce and this in turn helps our overarching goal of delivering the best utility service in Africa.

“We also support professional institutes like the NIEEE to help improve and educate our workforce to help stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and global best practices in our sector.”

Idemudia appreciated the NIEEE for its recognition and noted that it is indeed a testament to the efforts the Company is making towards professionalism at all times.

He used the medium to appreciate customers for their cooperation towards achieving their goal.