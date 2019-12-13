Eko Electricity Distribution Company has just taken delivery of its newly purchased 15MVA 33/11KV Mobile Power Transformers as part of efforts to improve power supply within its network.

This was made known on through a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communication of the firm, Godwin Idemudia.

He said the purchase of these two mobile transformers will promote uninterrupted power supply in its coverage areas.

Idemudia said: “These mobile transformers will immediately replace failed power transformers pending repairs or replacement.

“Mobile transformers are transformers that can be easily moved from place to place.

“They’re often used in emergency situations or as temporary solutions for the supply of electrical power to areas experiencing power shortage due to failure of the existing Power Transformer.”

Idemudia explained the initiative has the following benefits: “Speedy restoration of power supply, maintenance of uninterrupted power, reduction of load shedding, sustenance of revenue collection, reduction in Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and provide adequate time for repair operations… it’s a great way to wrap 2019 and start a productive 2020.”

It was gathered that this initiative was in response to the plight of customers who have at some point experienced darkness pending the restoration of their power transformers.

Idemudia also disclosed that injection substations in Victoria Island and Agbara both recently suffered acute power loss due to failure of some of the power transformers and situations like these often result in massive loss of potential revenue for the customer and the company, therefore, the mobile transformers are scheduled to be allocated to these locations immediately.

The EKEDC Corporate Communications chief further stated this as proof of the company’s commitment to ensuring 100 per cent customer satisfaction through the improvement of services.

He concluded by appealing to customers to pay bills on time as they are instrumental to the funding of EKEDC projects.