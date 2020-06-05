Heerenveen winger Chidera Ejuke has revealed that he had an unsuccessful trial with Premier League giants Liverpool.

The winger has had an excellent campaign with Heerenveen and is now being tracked by several clubs.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Ejuke has revealed that he failed a trial with Liverpool four years ago: “When I was just 18 years old and still living in Nigeria, there was a scouting programme on the other side of the country.

“There I was picked out together with three peers by a scout from England: we were allowed to have a trial at Liverpool.

“It was the first time that I left my country and then also for an internship in my dream competition.

“We were warmly welcomed at Liverpool.

“We did an internship there for a few weeks.

“It went pretty well, but I probably wasn’t good enough.

“Liverpool was not interested and so we had to return to Nigeria.

“That was just as tough.

“This was the opportunity I had been dreaming about all these years and if it doesn’t work out, it’s bitter.

“It felt like I had let down my agent and my family.

“If I had taken that chance, it would have been a different story, but it was a good experience.

“That missed opportunity became a source of motivation for me, it helped me grow as a player.

“I had tasted Europe and now I wanted more.”

Ejuke eventually join Valerenga in 2017 before moving to Heerenveen last summer.