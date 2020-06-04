Chidera Ejuke is happy with his decision to sign for Heerenveen last summer and is not thinking about leaving the club despite several interested clubs.

Heerenveen picked up the winger last summer from Valerenga, despite interest from Celtic, Lazio and Besiktas.

Ejuke said he does not regret his choice: “After talking to the trainer and the technical manager I knew enough.

“I can become a better footballer at this club.

“And I have not regretted my choice for a moment.

“The people on the street are friendly, while everyone at the club wants to help me and give me confidence.”

A Chinese club have already had a €7 million offer rejected by the Frisian’s this summer, and plenty of other clubs are showing interest in the Nigerian after an impressive first season in the Eredivisie.

However, Ejuke is not thinking of a transfer: “I am not at all busy with a transfer.

“Do you know what it is?

“I see my career as a great adventure, of which I am only at the beginning.

“Above all, I want to be happy and stay healthy.

“Especially now we all realise that this is the most important thing.”