Ejikeme: MURIC berates Reps over order to JAMB

828 828

The Muslim Rights Concern has berated the House of Representatives over its order to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to stay any punitive actions against Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme over alleged falsification of her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination score.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Bayelsa) at plenary on Wednesday.

However, the Muslim Rights Concern has berated the House of Representatives for giving JAMB such an order.

The human rights organisation blamed the Green Chamber for condoning indolence, indiscipline and examination malpractice.

The statement reads: “The House of Representatives has urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to suspend action on Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme who was alleged to have falsified her JAMB score. A motion to this effect was moved by Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Bayelsa) at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The motion itself is unparliamentary, uncalled for and unacceptable to Nigerians of goodwill. It is strange for the people’s representatives to encourage an action capable of destroying the future of the youth. Even stranger is the unholy motion to hold the hands of the JAMB registrar who has become known for altruistic and principled stand on many issues.

“It is indeed a shame that some adults are defending examination malpractice and celebrating fraud. Of course we are aware that these are the same people who rely on magic centres for their children during examinations thereby destroying the spirit of hardwork, self-reliance and transparency in their offsprings.

“How can we repeatedly insist that a girl of 19 years is still a child? How can a human rights group throw caution to the wind in order to disparage, denigrate and impugn the integrity of the registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, a man known to be the embodiment of transparency, probity and accountability.

“It is sad that the issue is being given an ethnic colouration and the House of Representatives is ready to sacrifice excellence on the altar of mediocrity. Examination malpractice is being idolized while an attempt to invite to discipline has been demonized.

“MURIC calls on the House of Representatives to rescind its order to JAMB to stay action on the matter. Our call becomes more mandatory in view of the fact that Mmesoma Ejikeme, the girl at the centre of the bruhaha, has confessed that she received 249 officially instead of 362.

“How can the hardworking ones among our children be encouraged to work harder when those who take the crooked path are patted on the back? Where is a people going if they always celebrate fraudsters and despise honest ones? Where is a people going if all they care for is just to see their kids with huge cash, posh cars and palatial mansions without asking for the source of their wealth?

“It is the Reps who must back down. JAMB must be allowed to take this matter to a logical conclusion no matter whose ox is gored. The security agencies must fish out the accomplices of Mmesoma and prosecute them in order to create deterrence.

“It is a satanic ring. Instead of 265, 19 years old Ifesinachi John claimed he scored 380 in 2021. 18 years old Kingsley Unekwe raised his score from 201 to 269 in 2019. Adah Eche, 19, elevated his own from 153 to 290 in the same year. By dint of abracadabra, Cletus Kokowa’s 164 became 264 while Rejoice Mordi, 19, changed her 106 to 206.

“There is definitely a syndicate giving our young ones false hope. The strange and alarming trend is the proliferation and concentration of the vendors, their victims as well as their attorneys around a particular ethnic group in the country. The earlier we break it now the better for all of us, the better for posterity.”