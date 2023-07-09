Ejikeme: Anyone pushing other narratives than apology not helping her — Keyamo

828 828

A former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has opened up on the reason he did not speak on the reported forgery of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result by Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who also served as Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, said this on Sunday.

The former Minister in the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, offered the explanation on his Twitter handle.

Keyamo said he had held his peace until now in order to allow the process to be completed, adding that anyone pushing any other narrative than apology by Ejikeme does not like her and her family.

He tweeted: “I deliberately waited for the end of this investigation before commenting on this unfortunate case of our daughter, Mmesoma Ejikeme.”

He said going by what he had seen so far, Ejikeme is a brilliant girl and the nation should be careful not to destroy her.

He said what she should do now was to apologise to the organisers of the UTME, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Keyamo added in his statement: “She’s a brilliant girl, judging by her actual score of 249.

“The nation should be careful not to destroy her.

“What she needs is counselling, correction and guidance.

“She obviously did not know the weight and gravity of what she was doing.

Also Read:

“As teenagers, most of us made juvenile mistakes that never came to light.

“The parents should encourage her to do a public apology to JAMB, to her family and to Nigerians after which she should be allowed to get her admission based on her actual scores.

“Anyone still pushing other narratives over this issue is not helping her and her family.

“It is time to close this very unfortunate chapter and move on.

“This is my plea.”