Eight suspended lawmakers drag Zamfara Speaker, six  others to court

The eight suspended members of the Zamfara state House of assembly have filed a suit against speaker of the state House of assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki and six others at the Federal High Court Gusau.

The Assembly had at a plenary session suspended the eight members for what they referred to as breaking the law and constitution.

In the suit, the suspended lawmakers challenged the breach of their constitutional rights to liberty, human dignity, fair hearing and taking possession of their property without due process.

The suit was filed against seven respondents, including the State’s Attorney General, Commissioner for Justice, the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, the Clerk of the House, the state Commissioner of Police, and the Director of the Department of State Service.

The presiding Judge, Justice Aminu Bappa, granted the motion and adjourned the case to April 29 for hearing to enable the registry to serve the respondents.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the court sitting, the counsel to the eight suspended lawmakers, Ibrahim Ali, said, ‘The case was for hearing at the Federal High Court Gusau, but due to complaints from the registry that some respondents such as the state Commissioner of Police, the Director of the Department of State Service (DSS), and others were not served”.

Ali disclosed that his clients alleged that the Speaker, in connection with the Nigerian Police, Department of State Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have embarked on an attempt to arrest and prosecute them, on grounds that 17 members of the State Assembly broke into the State House of Assembly and sat on February 22 for a plenary session.