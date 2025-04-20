Eight suspect arrested for killing, burying baby in hospital

The Borno State Police Command has arrested eight suspects for allegedly killing and secretly burying a new born baby at a private hospital in Kwatam on Baga Road, Maiduguri, the state capital

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Nahun Daso, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Maiduguri on Saturday, Daso said the incident occurred on April 18, 2025 at about 1pm following a distress call received by the police from concerned residents who witnessed the suspicious act.

He explained that operatives from the Ite Police Division responded swiftly, cordoned off the hospital premises, and arrested the suspects at the scene.

According to him, forensic experts were deployed to the location, and the body of the baby was exhumed for examination.

He said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The PPRO urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support police efforts in ensuring public safety.

