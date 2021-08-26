Eight states submit EndSARS judicial panel report to NEC

All 28 states that established judicial panels following the EndSARS protests last year have now completed the assignment, except Lagos State which will conclude later this year in October.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, made the disclosure on Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, saying that eight states had turned in their reports and that NEC looks forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting as more states are expected to make their submissions as well.

This was among resolutions reached at the end of the council’s 119th meeting (eighth in 2021), held virtually and presided over by the Vice President, with state governors, federal ministers, and other senior government officials in attendance.

Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Professor Osinbajo listed the eight states that had submitted their reports as: Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Rivers.

Other highlights of the meeting include the presentation of financial updates of the ministries, departments and agencies.

Excess Crude Account (ECA) balance as at 13th July 2021 stood at $60,855,153.31; Stabilisation Account balance, N30,757,901,458.81; and Development of Natural Resources Account balance, N33,891,412,441.85

The governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, made a presentation on the progress report of the NEC ad hoc committee interfacing with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to ease the lockdown on the economy.