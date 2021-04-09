The eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God kidnapped by bandits on March 26, 2021 in Kaduna State have regained freedom.

This was disclosed by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Adeboye said shortly after their release, all the abducted persons were taken to a hospital for medical check-up.

He tweeted: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests.

“Glory be to Jesus.

“We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”